2019 Année internationale des langues autochtones / 2019- International Year of Indigenous Languages

Crédit photo : Pierre Gill

Par Michaël Sirois

C’est un fait connu, les langues autochtones sont en danger et leur utilisation est en déclin. L’UNESCO tire la sonnette d’alarme : la moitié des 6 000 langues connues sur la planète auront disparu d’ici la fin du siècle si aucune mesure n’est prise afin de les protéger.

Les langues autochtones représentent un facteur important à prendre en compte dans le large éventail de problématiques liées à la question autochtone, notamment dans le cadre de l’éducation, du développement scientifique et technologique, de la biosphère et de l’environnement, de la liberté d’expression, de l’emploi et de l’inclusion sociale.

Quelque 70 langues autochtones sont répertoriées au Canada dont une dizaine au Québec. L’ensemble de ces langues sont menacées.

Selon les plus récentes données de Statistique Canada, seulement 15,6 % de la population autochtone au Canada dit pouvoir « soutenir une conversation dans une langue autochtone ». Il s’agit d’une baisse de 6% en dix ans.

En 2016, le gouvernement de Justin Trudeau annonçait son intention de légiférer sur la question de la sauvegarde et de la revitalisation des langues autochtones au pays. Le projet de loi devrait être dévoilé prochainement et être adopté au cours de l’année. Il a été élaboré avec les trois grandes communautés autochtones du pays, à savoir les Inuits, les Métis et les Premières Nations.

Par ailleurs, le dernier budget fédéral prévoyait 90 millions de dollars additionnels sur cinq ans pour la protection des langues autochtones.

À l’échelle mondiale, en réponse aux menaces qui touchent les langues autochtones, l’Assemblée générale des Nations Unies (AGNU) a adopté une résolution sur les droits des peuples autochtones, proclamant l’année 2019 telle que l’Année internationale des langues autochtones.

Un éventail d’intervenants a été impliqué dans la préparation du Plan d’action de l’année internationale 2019, qui mènera une action de collaboration conjointe afin de maximiser l’impact de ces mesures sur le plan social. Un grand nombre d’évènements liés aux langues autochtones seront organisés, de même qu’une série de réunions d’experts nationaux et internationaux et d’initiatives seront lancées dans le monde entier.

2019- International Year of Indigenous Languages

It is well known that indigenous languages are in danger around the world and their use is declining. UNESCO is warning that half of the world’s 6,000 languages will die by the end of the century unless action is taken to protect them.

Aboriginal languages are an important factor to consider in the list of issues related to the Aboriginal issue. These problems can be observed in the areas of education, scientific and technological development, the biosphere and the environment, freedom of expression, employment and social inclusion.

According to official figures, about 70 Aboriginal languages are listed in Canada, including about ten in Quebec. All these languages are more or less seriously endangered.

In light of the most recent Statistics Canada data, only 15.6% of the Aboriginal population in Canada confirms that they can « conduct a conversation in an Aboriginal language ». As a result, it is down 6% in ten years.

In 2016, Justin Trudeau’s government announced its intention to legislate on the issue of safeguarding and revitalizing Aboriginal languages in Canada. The writing of a project has been initiated and the document is expected to be unveiled soon and is expected to be adopted in 2019. The project was developed and designed with the three major Aboriginal communities of the country: Inuit, Métis and First Nations. Born of the problem, the last federal budget provided an additional $ 90 million over five years for the protection of Aboriginal languages.

At the global level, in relation to threats to indigenous languages, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on the rights of indigenous peoples, proclaiming 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

A long list of significant stakeholders has been drawn up to prepare the Action Plan for the 2019 International Year. The actions of these people will be designed to maximize the social impact. As a result, a number of events related to indigenous languages will be organized and a series of national and international expert meetings and initiatives will be launched around the world.