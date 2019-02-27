QcRail : Une opportunité en or pour la région

Crédit photo : Pixabay

Innovation et développement Manicouagan annonçait en octobre 2018 le dépôt du projet QcRail au registre des évaluations environnementales. Ce projet majeur prévoit la construction d’une voie ferrée de 370 km entre les villes de Dolbeau-Mistassini au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean et de Baie-Comeau sur la Côte-Nord. Ce projet créera un corridor ferroviaire de transport en vrac entre Winnipeg et le port de mer en eau profonde de classe mondiale de Baie-Comeau qui est accessible 12 mois par année.

Une chance inouïe pour Chapais

Ce nouveau projet de corridor ferroviaire en développement étudie deux tracés pour rallier le centre du pays au port de Baie-Comeau. Outre le nouveau tronçon qui partira au nord du lac Saint-Jean, deux tracés sont à l’étude, soit un corridor passant plus au sud pour rallier Dolbeau-Mistassini via Hervey-Jonction représentant un trajet de 2 780 km à partir de Winnipeg et le deuxième tronçon passant plus au nord par Grevet et Chapais via l’ancienne voie ferrée entre Lebel-sur-Quévillon et Chapais, donc un tracé de 2 570 km soit une économie de distance de 210 km.

Le trajet Grevet-Chapais, appelé aussi corridor optimisé Winnipeg-Baie-Comeau, demandera bien sûr la remise en service de la voie ferrée entre Lebel-sur-Quévillon et Chapais. Celle-ci avait été démantelée au milieu des années 1980 et accueille maintenant en hiver le sentier provincial de motoneige reliant l’Abitibi au Nord-du-Québec. Mais cette remise en service serait une opportunité incroyable pour la région, notamment au niveau minier.

Appuis

Lors de la séance du 14 février dernier, l’Administration régionale Baie-James (ARBJ) a résolu d’appuyer le projet de QcRail. « Ce projet mobilisateur permettra de mettre en valeur le plein potentiel de la région tout en le positionnant favorablement en matière de développement nordique », a fait valoir l’ARBJ.

D’autre part, la semaine dernière, une vingtaine de maires de différentes régions participaient à la première réunion du Comité sur le transport ferroviaire de l’Union des municipalités du Québec. La mairesse de Chibougamau, Manon Cyr et le maire de Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Alain Poirier, ont tenu à rappeler « l’importance stratégique du transport ferroviaire du Québec, mais également de la Baie-James dans le contexte du développement des projets économiques du Nord. »

QcRail

QcRail est le fruit d’un travail amorcé par Innovation et développement Manicouagan dans la foulée d’échanges avec des firmes de génie-conseil et de la signature de l’Entente-cadre pour le développement de la zone industrialo-portuaire avec le conseil des Innus de Pessamit. QcRail a été pensé pour venir en réponse aux besoins exprimés par les grands industriels désirant accroitre leurs volumes de marchandises et optimiser leurs opérations en reliant leurs installations directement au réseau national de chemin de fer. Ce projet de transport ferroviaire de marchandises en vrac ne vise pas à entrer en concurrence avec les autres terminaux de l’est du Canada, mais bien à saisir des parts de l’accroissement des exportations en vrac en direction des ports de l’est vers 2024. QcRail peut répondre aux enjeux de capacité, de sécurité et de fluidité du réseau de transport ferroviaire que généreront les nouveaux accords de commerce avec l’Europe et l’Asie-Pacifique.

—

QcRail train project

A great opportunity for the region

In October 2018, Innovation and Development Manicouagan announced the deposit of the QcRail project in the Environmental Assessment Registry. This large-scale project involves the construction of a 370-kilometer rail line between Dolbeau-Mistassini, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Baie-Comeau, on the North Shore. The railway will create a bulk rail transportation corridor between Winnipeg and Baie-Comeau’s world-class deep-water seaport, accessible 12 months a year.

An incredible chance for Chapais

This new railway corridor project under development is currently studying two routes to reach the center of the country at the Port of Baie-Comeau. In addition to the new section that will start from north of Lac Saint-Jean, two routes are planned: a corridor running further south to reach Dolbeau-Mistassini via Hervey-Jonction, which is a 2,780-kilometer trip from Winnipeg and the second section would pass further north, through Grevet and Chapais, via the old railway line between Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Chapais. This second 2,570-kilometer route would be a distance savings of 210 kilometers.

The Grevet-Chapais route, also known as the Winnipeg-Baie-Comeau optimized corridor, would require the reopening of the railway between Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Chapais. This railway line was dismantled in the mid-1980s. It now hosts the provincial snowmobile trail linking Abitibi to Nord-du-Québec. It should be noted, however, that this re-commissioning would be an incredible opportunity for the region, particularly in terms of mining.

Supports

At the February 14 meeting, the James Bay Regional Administration (ARBJ) resolved to support the QcRail project. « This mobilizing project will highlight the full potential of the region while positioning it favorably in terms of northern development, » said ARBJ.

On the other hand, last week, about twenty mayors from different regions participated in the first meeting of the Committee on Rail Transportation of the Union of Quebec Municipalities. Manon Cyr, Mayor of Chibougamau and Alain Poirier, Mayor of Lebel-sur-Quevillon insisted on raising « the strategic importance of rail transportation in Quebec, but also in the James Bay, in the context of development Northern economic projects « .

QcRail

QcRail follows a work initiated by Innovation and Development Manicouagan in the wake of exchanges with consulting engineering firms and the signing of the framework agreement for the development of the industrial-port zone with the Council of Innu of Pessamit. QcRail has been designed to meet the needs expressed by major industrialists wanting to increase their volumes of goods and optimize their operations by connecting their facilities directly to the national rail network. This bulk freight rail project is not intended to compete with other terminals in eastern Canada, but to seize shares of increased bulk exports to eastern ports to the east around 2024. QcRail can respond to the capacity, security and fluidity issues of the rail transport network that will be generated by the new trade agreements with Europe and Asia-Pacific.